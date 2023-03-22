Fruth Investment Management Trims Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Northern Trust by 26.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 271.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.62. 253,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,193. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $121.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.80.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.86%.

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.05.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

