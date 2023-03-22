Fruth Investment Management Trims Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Fruth Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,154. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $114.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.66 and its 200-day moving average is $83.06.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.