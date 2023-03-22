FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 689 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 238.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $121,380,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,535,000. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,055,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,703,000 after buying an additional 724,511 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,528,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,323,000 after buying an additional 661,624 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,976,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,490,000 after acquiring an additional 649,671 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.06.

