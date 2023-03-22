FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 837 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.2% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,126 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 2,834,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $630,332,000 after buying an additional 189,688 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $202.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.17 and a 200-day moving average of $140.58. The stock has a market cap of $524.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,245,100. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. DZ Bank raised Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Securities increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.19.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

