FTX Token (FTT) Achieves Market Cap of $442.57 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $442.57 million and approximately $10.90 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00004933 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FTX Token

FTX Token’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

