Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.36

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.
Fukuoka Financial Group Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 0.03.
About Fukuoka Financial Group
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fukuoka Financial Group (FKKFF)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.