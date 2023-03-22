F&V Capital Management LLC Has $11.42 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,665 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 3.8% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.07. The stock had a trading volume of 614,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,072,858. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day moving average is $79.66. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $91.22. The stock has a market cap of $237.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

