Gala Price Tops $0.0407 (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Gala has a total market capitalization of $283.97 million and $323.69 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can currently be bought for $0.0407 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Gala Profile

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official website is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.

The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

