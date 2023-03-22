Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,455 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in HP by 665.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in HP by 27,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,460. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

HPQ opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Cfra set a $31.00 target price on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HP in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

