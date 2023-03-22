Gallacher Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,371 Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 1.0% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gallacher Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pimco Total Return ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $92.03 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $102.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.50 and its 200 day moving average is $91.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.