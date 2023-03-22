Gallacher Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,541 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 45,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 42,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $383,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $148.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.70. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.30.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
