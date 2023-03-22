Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.49 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $126.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.58.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.