Gallacher Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $147.29 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $147.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $333.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.36 and its 200 day moving average is $124.29.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $1.1887 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

