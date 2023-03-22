Gallacher Capital Management LLC Takes Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.
Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $258.69 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.45 and its 200-day moving average is $233.00.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current year.
HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.48%.
HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
About HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)
- Want Diversified Upside in Biotechnology? Check out LABU
- 3 Tech Stocks Well Positioned For Growth At A Reasonable Price
- These 3 Dividend Growers Yield More Than the 10-Year Note
- Be Cautious of Valens Semiconductor Analyst Estimates
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.