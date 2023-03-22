Gallacher Capital Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up 1.2% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gallacher Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of JPMorgan Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 637.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.19. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $48.44.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

