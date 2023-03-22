Gallacher Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $111.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.56. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 6.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.43.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

