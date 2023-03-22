Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,300 ($15.96) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

Gamma Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Gamma Communications stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,096 ($13.46). 510,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,194. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,166.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,116.64. Gamma Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 954 ($11.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,432 ($17.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,826.67, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.