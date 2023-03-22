General Electric (LON:GEC) Sets New 12-Month High at $105.00

Shares of General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.29), with a volume of 10 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.29).

General Electric Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 198.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 103.15.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6,037.74%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.