Genesis Vision Achieves Market Cap of $697,799.91 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $697,799.91 and $703.79 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000550 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

