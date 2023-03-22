GeniuX Price Hits $0.0252 on Top Exchanges (IUX)

GeniuX (IUX) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. GeniuX has a market capitalization of $118.40 million and approximately $11,185.93 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeniuX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GeniuX has traded up 65.1% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001421 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000241 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.83 or 0.00358047 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,110.92 or 0.26024091 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000104 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010165 BTC.
GeniuX Profile
GeniuX was first traded on June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. GeniuX’s official message board is geniusassets.medium.com. GeniuX’s official website is genius-assets.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.
