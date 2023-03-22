GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.31

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.31 and traded as high as $1.43. GigaMedia shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 36,951 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

GigaMedia Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaMedia

About GigaMedia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.