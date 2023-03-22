GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.31

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.31 and traded as high as $1.43. GigaMedia shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 36,951 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
GigaMedia Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $15.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31.
About GigaMedia
GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.
