Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.1% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. DZ Bank downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,343,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $98.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.83. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.