Glencore (LON:GLEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 560 ($6.88) price target on the natural resources company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GLEN. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.60) price objective on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.74) to GBX 620 ($7.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.98) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.06) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Glencore to an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Glencore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 614.17 ($7.54).

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 448.55 ($5.51) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.49, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 395.40 ($4.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 584.50 ($7.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 515.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 514.66.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.