Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.77 and last traded at $21.65. Approximately 1,416 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.
Global X Health & Wellness ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.92.
Global X Health & Wellness ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Global X Health & Wellness ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Trading of Global X Health & Wellness ETF
About Global X Health & Wellness ETF
The Global X Health & Wellness ETF (BFIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund invests in companies whose revenue or main business purpose is encompassed by a cross- sector definition of health and wellness. Equities in this fund come from developed countries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Health & Wellness ETF (BFIT)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.