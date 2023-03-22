Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.77 and last traded at $21.65. Approximately 1,416 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

Global X Health & Wellness ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Global X Health & Wellness ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Global X Health & Wellness ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of Global X Health & Wellness ETF

About Global X Health & Wellness ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 299,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 36,134 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 6,046.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

The Global X Health & Wellness ETF (BFIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund invests in companies whose revenue or main business purpose is encompassed by a cross- sector definition of health and wellness. Equities in this fund come from developed countries.

