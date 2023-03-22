Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) Trading Down 1.8%

Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH – Get Rating) shares fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.84 and last traded at $15.84. 141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 million, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHIH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF by 562.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 36,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,243,000.

Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (CHIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Health Care 10-50 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Chinese large- and mid-cap companies in the health care sector. The index includes A shares. CHIH was launched on Dec 7, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.