Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.23

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.23 and last traded at $27.11, with a volume of 2605419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.63.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29,185.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 844,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,598,000 after acquiring an additional 841,710 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21,979.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 538,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after acquiring an additional 536,301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,211,000 after acquiring an additional 435,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 369,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 269,982 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

