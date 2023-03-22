GMX (GMX) Price Tops $80.15 on Major Exchanges

GMX (GMX) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. GMX has a total market capitalization of $686.51 million and approximately $69.65 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMX token can now be purchased for $80.15 or 0.00279852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GMX has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.07 or 0.00354957 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,418.75 or 0.25799543 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 92.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010077 BTC.

GMX Profile

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,998,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,565,177 tokens. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GMX is gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

