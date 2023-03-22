Golden Growers Cooperative (OTCMKTS:GGROU) Trading Down 2.2%

Golden Growers Cooperative (OTCMKTS:GGROU – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 8,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.
Golden Growers Cooperative Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69.
Golden Growers Cooperative Company Profile
Golden Growers Cooperative operates as an agricultural cooperative association for its members primarily from Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. It owns a 49% interest in ProGold Limited Liability Company that owns and leases its corn wet-milling facility, which processes corn into high fructose corn syrup and related co-products, located in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
