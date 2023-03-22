Governance OHM (GOHM) Price Hits $2,720.04 on Major Exchanges

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $618,721.87 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for about $2,720.04 or 0.09497156 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Governance OHM has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001374 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.07 or 0.00354957 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,418.75 or 0.25799543 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 92.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000135 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010077 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
