Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Trading Up 3.2%

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 1,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 47,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%.
About Granite Ridge Resources
Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.
