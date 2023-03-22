Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Trading Up 3.2%

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 1,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 47,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73.

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

About Granite Ridge Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRNT. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $684,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $953,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $15,509,000.

(Get Rating)

Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.