Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Announces Earnings Results

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:GRPH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 21,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,488. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. Graphite Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16.

A number of analysts have commented on GRPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Graphite Bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered shares of Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphite Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Graphite Bio by 39.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after buying an additional 482,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Graphite Bio by 71.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 502,381 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Graphite Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Graphite Bio by 325.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 526,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 402,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Graphite Bio by 1,021.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 380,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

