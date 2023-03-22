Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Announces Earnings Results

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Graphite Bio Trading Up 3.4 %
NASDAQ:GRPH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 21,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,488. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. Graphite Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on GRPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Graphite Bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered shares of Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphite Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.43.
Graphite Bio Company Profile
Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.
