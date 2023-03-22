Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Graphite Bio Stock Performance

GRPH traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.41. 20,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,477. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90. Graphite Bio has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $6.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Graphite Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Graphite Bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphite Bio

About Graphite Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Graphite Bio by 87.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Graphite Bio by 25.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 65,910 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Graphite Bio by 49.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 81,301 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 68.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 29,091 shares during the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Further Reading

