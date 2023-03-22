Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Issues Earnings Results

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Graphite Bio Stock Down 4.1 %

GRPH opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. Graphite Bio has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $6.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphite Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Graphite Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Graphite Bio by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Graphite Bio by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 65,910 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Graphite Bio by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 81,301 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Graphite Bio by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 29,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Graphite Bio

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Graphite Bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink downgraded Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Graphite Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Graphite Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.43.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

