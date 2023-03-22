Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Issues Earnings Results

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Graphite Bio Stock Down 4.1 %
GRPH opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. Graphite Bio has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $6.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphite Bio
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Graphite Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Graphite Bio by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Graphite Bio by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 65,910 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Graphite Bio by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 81,301 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Graphite Bio by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 29,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.
About Graphite Bio
Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.
