Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.54

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.54 and traded as high as C$34.63. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at C$34.55, with a volume of 3,400,329 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.50.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Great-West Lifeco Increases Dividend

About Great-West Lifeco

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is a boost from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.29%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

