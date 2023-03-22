Gritstone Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 176,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000. Pathfinder Acquisition comprises approximately 2.3% of Gritstone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gritstone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Pathfinder Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFDR. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition by 1,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $452,000. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pathfinder Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.64. 211,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,775. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

