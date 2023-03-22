Gritstone Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PANA)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PANA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000. Panacea Acquisition Corp. II accounts for 1.7% of Gritstone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANA. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 192,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 42,773 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 167,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,498,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,686,000 after purchasing an additional 273,433 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 808,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 588,221 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of PANA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 365,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,728. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. Panacea Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

