Gritstone Asset Management LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 111,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Vector Acquisition Co. II comprises 1.4% of Gritstone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gritstone Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Vector Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 1.3% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 266,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 279,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 254,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

Vector Acquisition Co. II stock remained flat at $10.01 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,914. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Profile

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

