Gritstone Asset Management LLC Takes $823,000 Position in CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIG)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 80,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in CIIG Capital Partners II by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 347,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS CIIG traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,326. CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12.

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, and telecommunications industries, as well as companies with business models that are enabled by technology.

