Grove (GVR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.28 Million

Grove (GVR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Grove has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $1,416.97 worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grove token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grove has traded 34.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.11 or 0.00356493 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,057.97 or 0.25911131 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00010120 BTC.

Grove Token Profile

Grove was first traded on March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 4,205,378,717,238,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grove is www.grovetoken.com. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grove Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GroveCoin ($GRV) itself is the native token of a ‘Proof-of-Stake’ Blockchain of the same name. This token supply protocol is counter to the environmentally harmful ‘Proof-of-Work’ mining approach. The GroveCoin blockchain facilitates an entire ecosystem of digital finance utilities, as well as allowing other projects to develop on the same network. A portion of GroveBusiness profits go to burning the Coin supply, ensuring ongoing value to holders.”

