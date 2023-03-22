GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,757 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Up 0.1 %

GSK stock opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.3404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

GSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.26) to GBX 1,535 ($18.85) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.25) to GBX 1,550 ($19.03) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.58) to GBX 1,400 ($17.19) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.