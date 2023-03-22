GXChain Hits One Day Volume of $3,750.55 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. GXChain has a market cap of $30.89 million and approximately $3,750.55 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001449 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009480 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004946 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001093 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003178 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.