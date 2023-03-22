GYEN Price Hits $0.0075 (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One GYEN token can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $40.49 million and approximately $270,118.72 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GYEN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.11 or 0.00356493 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,057.97 or 0.25911131 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00010120 BTC.

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN was first traded on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.