H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.38

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as high as C$2.38. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 23,314 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get H2O Innovation alerts:

H2O Innovation Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$214.22 million and a P/E ratio of 68.00.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.