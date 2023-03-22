Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17. 8,580 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 6,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Haier Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29.

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

