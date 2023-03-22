Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hargreaves Services Trading Down 1.3 %

LON:HSP opened at GBX 397.21 ($4.88) on Wednesday. Hargreaves Services has a 12 month low of GBX 305.55 ($3.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 622.20 ($7.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £129.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 433.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 397.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60.

About Hargreaves Services

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides materials handling, mechanical and electrical contracting, logistics, and major earthmoving services for energy, environmental, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste services; logistics services; and mining and quarrying services.

