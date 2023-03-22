Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) shares rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.51 and last traded at $44.36. Approximately 356,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 622,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.32. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $128.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.73 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 41.44% and a return on equity of 59.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 702,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,685,000 after acquiring an additional 41,250 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 23,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.