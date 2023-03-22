Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSCO traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 169,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,646. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $21.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.