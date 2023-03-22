HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) fell 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.91 and last traded at $29.02. 52,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,464,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised HashiCorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.
HashiCorp Stock Down 3.3 %
The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.34.
About HashiCorp
HashiCorp is a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows and a standardized approach to automating the critical process involved in delivering applications in the cloud: infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HashiCorp (HCP)
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
- Want Diversified Upside in Biotechnology? Check out LABU
- 3 Tech Stocks Well Positioned For Growth At A Reasonable Price
Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.