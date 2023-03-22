Head-To-Head Contrast: Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) vs. Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI)

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) and Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Paya and Chykingyoung Investment Development, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paya 0 10 0 0 2.00 Chykingyoung Investment Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paya currently has a consensus target price of $9.83, indicating a potential upside of 0.96%. Given Paya’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Paya is more favorable than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Paya has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chykingyoung Investment Development has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Paya and Chykingyoung Investment Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paya 2.92% 14.62% 5.43% Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paya and Chykingyoung Investment Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paya $282.74 million 4.55 -$810,000.00 $0.06 162.36 Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Chykingyoung Investment Development has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paya.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Paya shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Paya shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.6% of Chykingyoung Investment Development shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Paya beats Chykingyoung Investment Development on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia; Fort Walton Beach, Florida; Dayton, Ohio; Mt. Vernon, Ohio; Dallas, Texas; and Tempe, Arizona.

About Chykingyoung Investment Development

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings, Inc. is a retail company, which engages in providing luxury skin care products from the Dead Sea. The firm focuses on biotechnological developments of the healthcare maintenance system. The company was founded on February 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

