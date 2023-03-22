Head to Head Review: Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) versus TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR)

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) and TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Treace Medical Concepts and TearLab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treace Medical Concepts 0 0 3 0 3.00 TearLab 0 0 0 0 N/A

Treace Medical Concepts currently has a consensus price target of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.45%. Given Treace Medical Concepts’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Treace Medical Concepts is more favorable than TearLab.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treace Medical Concepts -30.19% -54.51% -24.70% TearLab N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and TearLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

46.2% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of TearLab shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and TearLab’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Treace Medical Concepts $141.84 million 10.26 -$42.81 million ($0.77) -30.91 TearLab N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TearLab has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Treace Medical Concepts.

Summary

Treace Medical Concepts beats TearLab on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also provides Lapiplasty Mini-Incision precision system. In addition, it offers products to address ancillary surgical procedures, including akin osteotomies, weil osteotomies, intercuneiform stabilization, lesser tarsometatarsal joint fusions, and autograft bone harvesting, as well as for MTP fusion. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

About TearLab

(Get Rating)

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. Its TearLab Osmolarity System consists of TearLab disposable, a single-use microfluidic microchip; TearLab pen, a hand-held device that interfaces with the TearLab disposable; and TearLab reader, a small desktop unit that allows for the docking of the TearLab pen, as well as provides a quantitative reading for the operator. The company was formerly known as OccuLogix, Inc. TearLab Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

